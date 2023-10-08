Readers gave their favourite hotels a satisfaction score out of 100, with two Edinburgh hotels having made the top 10. The Balmoral, which came second with a score of 96.87, was beaten by Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa in Wiltshire with 97.06. Only four London hotels outscored the Balmoral, leaving it sixth in the UK. The Dorchester in London came top with 98.99.