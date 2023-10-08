News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh hotels: The 8 best hotels in Edinburgh according to Condé Nast Traveller’s awards

Two Edinburgh hotels in the top 10
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 7th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

Eight Edinburgh hotels have been chosen by Condé Nast Traveller’s readers among the top 35 UK hotels outside London.

Readers gave their favourite hotels a satisfaction score out of 100, with two Edinburgh hotels having made the top 10. The Balmoral, which came second with a score of 96.87, was beaten by Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa in Wiltshire with 97.06. Only four London hotels outscored the Balmoral, leaving it sixth in the UK. The Dorchester in London came top with 98.99.

The iconic Balmoral Hotel has been a major landmark on the Edinburgh city centre skyline for generations, the five-star luxury has welcomed royalty, world leaders and pop stars including Beyonce. It came second in the list of the best UK hotels outside of London, with a score of 96.87 out of 100 according to readers' reviews.

1. The Balmoral

The iconic Balmoral Hotel has been a major landmark on the Edinburgh city centre skyline for generations, the five-star luxury has welcomed royalty, world leaders and pop stars including Beyonce. It came second in the list of the best UK hotels outside of London, with a score of 96.87 out of 100 according to readers' reviews. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

This luxury five star hotel at the foot of Lothian Road came fifth on the Condé Nast Traveller’s prestigious readers awards list of the best hotels in the UK outside London, with a score of 96.36.

2. Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian, Edinburgh

This luxury five star hotel at the foot of Lothian Road came fifth on the Condé Nast Traveller’s prestigious readers awards list of the best hotels in the UK outside London, with a score of 96.36. Photo: Ian Rutherford

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh has been ranked 13th in Condé Nast Traveller’s prestigious readers awards, scoring a review rating of 95.59. The luxury lifestyle hotel at Victoria Street, which was officially opened by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson earlier this year, was awarded a score of 95.59, placing it 13th in the list of hotels outside of London, and placing it 4th for the best hotels in Scotland.

3. Virgin Hotels Edinburgh

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh has been ranked 13th in Condé Nast Traveller’s prestigious readers awards, scoring a review rating of 95.59. The luxury lifestyle hotel at Victoria Street, which was officially opened by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson earlier this year, was awarded a score of 95.59, placing it 13th in the list of hotels outside of London, and placing it 4th for the best hotels in Scotland. Photo: Stripe PR

InterContinental Edinburgh The George, an IHG Hotel located in Edinburgh City Centre, came 14th on the list of the best UK hotels outside London, thanks to a score of 95.54.

4. The George Hotel

InterContinental Edinburgh The George, an IHG Hotel located in Edinburgh City Centre, came 14th on the list of the best UK hotels outside London, thanks to a score of 95.54. Photo: James Nadar

