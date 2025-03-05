Edinburgh Indian restaurant and takeaway Bombay Spice has suddenly announced its closure after 27 years in business.

The Duke Street restaurant made the sudden announcement on Tuesday, March 4, on social media. They indicated however, that a new team will be taking over the restaurant soon, although no details regarding what type of restaurant it will now be were given.

A stock photo of favourites on the menu at Bombay Spice in Leith.

The Google and Tripadvisor four-star restaurant in Leith told customers: “After 27 wonderful years, we regret to announce that we will be closing permanently.

“However, we are excited to share that a new team will be taking over soon. Thank you for your incredible support throughout the years.”

Bombay Spice at Duke Street in Leith, which has now closed permanently after 27 years in business. | Google Maps

Reacting to the news, one customers replied on Facebook: “No!!!!! I wish you luck and also I hope the new staff are as wonderful as you guys.”

It would appear that Bombay Spice has closed with immediate effect, with the restaurant’s website also taken down.