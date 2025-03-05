Edinburgh Indian restaurant Bombay Spice closes suddenly after 27 "wonderful" years in business
The Duke Street restaurant made the sudden announcement on Tuesday, March 4, on social media. They indicated however, that a new team will be taking over the restaurant soon, although no details regarding what type of restaurant it will now be were given.
The Google and Tripadvisor four-star restaurant in Leith told customers: “After 27 wonderful years, we regret to announce that we will be closing permanently.
“However, we are excited to share that a new team will be taking over soon. Thank you for your incredible support throughout the years.”
Reacting to the news, one customers replied on Facebook: “No!!!!! I wish you luck and also I hope the new staff are as wonderful as you guys.”
It would appear that Bombay Spice has closed with immediate effect, with the restaurant’s website also taken down.
