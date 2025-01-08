Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been lodged with the council to turn a Tollcross electrical shop into a new cafe focusing on Asian tea.

Pohsuan Wang lodged plans with the local authority’s planning department on December 17 for a change of use at 29 Home Street from a retail unit into a new cafe and hot food takeaway.

The proposals show that the shopfront would become the main dining area for up to 14 customers, with a counter area, while the staff room/ office at the back of the unit would be used as an additional seating area for eight more customers. The current toilet facilities at the back would remain.

The current electrical shop at 29 Home Street in Tollcross, Edinburgh. | Google Maps

In the planning documents, the applicant said: “This transformation aims to enhance the local community by introducing a new social hub where residents and visitors can enjoy in a welcoming environment.

“The proposed business model will focus on establishing a cafeteria with high quality coffee and Asian tea with light bites/eats. Also, we will sell packed coffee and Asian tea in this premises.

“We would like to focus on Asian tea. We believe that by promoting Asian tea, we can tap into the growing trend of health-conscious consumers.

“Our primary service will be grab-and-go, catering to the fast-paced lifestyles of our customers. While the majority of our offerings will be designed for takeaway, we will also provide limited seating for on-premises consumption, ensuring flexibility and convenience for our patrons.

“Additionally, the majority of the food will be prepared and cooked off-site, delivered to the cafe, and reheated on-site, ensuring efficiency and maintaining high standards of food quality.”

These plans show the proposed changes to the Tollcross retail unit. | City of Edinburgh Council

Speaking about the potential benefits of this proposed new cafe and takeaway, Mr Wang added: “The introduction of this cafe will contribute positively to the local economy by creating new employment opportunities and supporting local suppliers.

“We anticipate hiring a diverse team, including both full-time and part-time positions, thereby fostering economic growth within the community. Additionally, our commitment to sourcing ingredients locally will further stimulate the regional economy.

“We found that there are a lot of locals, students and visitors who are seeking good coffee or tea and light bites in the morning, especially in Tollcross area, as mainly there are restaurants and pubs in this area. We mainly advertise a healthy lifestyle, with good food and drinks for everyone.”

In summary, he concluded: “By providing a new social hub, creating job opportunities, advertising healthy lifestyle and supporting local suppliers, the cafe will contribute to the vibrancy and sustainability of the area.

“We respectfully request that this application be approved to allow us to proceed with this exciting development.”

The proposed new cafe in Tollcross would open from 8am until 6pm daily, if the change of use application is approved by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department. The online application has so far received two objections.