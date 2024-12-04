A former Ratho hairdressing salon is to be turned into a new ‘cat cafe’ after a change of use application was approved by the council.

The planning application was submitted on September 25 by Green Lake Architecture, on behalf of Ms H Forrest from Ratho, for a change of use from hairdresser salon to cafe.

The plans for the new cat friendly cafe include alterations to create a larger kitchen area and revised toilet location at the currently vacant unit previously used by a hairdressers, at 68 North Street in Ratho.

The plans submitted to the City of Edinburgh Council show the new cat cafe at the vacant Ratho shop unit. which has now been approved by the local authority. | City of Edinburgh Council

Approving the plans on November 29, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The alterations to the shopfront including new signage and redecoration are acceptable in terms of their design. The alterations relate sensitively and harmoniously to the building as a whole.

“The proposals do not raise any issues in relation to other material considerations identified.”

The change of use must be carried out within three years, the hours of operation of the premises shall be restricted from 7am - 8pm, and cooking equipment shall be restricted to a panini machine, a soup machine, a toaster and a microwave.

The former hairdresser salon on North Street, Ratho. | Google Maps

The plans received one note of support online from a local resident, who said: “I note previous planning applications in 1991-93 as well as 2013, where attempts were made to turn this property into a fast-food outlet.

“These applications were rightly, in my view, rejected. This application to turn the property into a cafe is more tasteful and more befit of the type of business that will benefit Ratho Village. I fully support this application.”

The proposed ground floor plans in the planning documents show a main cafe area with four tables and two sofas. The cafe will also include a reception desk, two cat trees and a cat wheel for customers’ feline friends to enjoy.

There will also be a separate waiting/ takeaway collection area, which will include a service desk, ice cream/ slush machines and a display fridge.