Plans have been lodged with the council to turn an empty Edinburgh city centre ‘shell unit’ in an A-listed building into a new coffee shop.

The application was made to the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department on August 16 for the fit-out of a shell unit to form a new coffee shop, including provision of signage and branding, at 5 India Buildings, Victoria Street.

The plans were lodged by Mackinnon & Co on behalf of Blank Street UK Limited, to open a Blank Street Coffee shop, with room for up to 20 customers.

A photo of the site with signage for the proposed new coffee shop on Victoria Street. | City of Edinburgh Council

The planning application shows designs for the proposed new coffee shop, with customers entering and being served and seated on the ground floor. There would be two ice machines and a fridge in the basement along with the existing toilet facilities.

An artist's impression of inside the proposed Blank Street Coffee shop on Victoria Street. | City of Edinburgh Council

The ground floor will be levelled and finished with tiles under the plans. With the walls and ceiling to be painted white, and CCTV and speakers to be added. The existing stone walls would be kept and the existing exposed beam concealed.

Chequered tile flooring with metal trim would be placed at a faux fireplace with new surround, but the existing fireplace front would be re-used.

The application for the new coffee shop in Edinburgh city centre is currently awaiting a decision by the council’s planning department.