Blank Street Coffee has submitted plans to open a new branch at a vacant former jewellery shop in Edinburgh city centre.

The coffee shop chain, which recently applied to open a new branch at Victoria Street, hopes to take on the former Ernest Jones jewellery shop on the corner of Princes Street and Hanover Street.

It has submitted three planning applications with the City of Edinburgh Council, for a change of use from jewellers to coffee shop, internal and external alterations, and for new signage, including a projecting sign.

An artist's impression of the new Blank Street Coffee Shop proposed for the vacant jewellery shop on the corner of Hanover Street and Princes Street, Edinburgh. | City of Edinburgh Council

In the plans, submitted by Mackinnon & Co on behalf of Blank Street Coffee, solutions were offered for overcoming identified constraints in the retail unit, particularly for disabled customers.

The planning application states: “Access to the unit is level via the public highway with access directly to the counters and seating area.

“The products available within the unit are a mixture of self-service and those served directly by members of staff upon request at the main counter, the latter helping to aid accessibility.

“Blank Street Coffee trains staff to assist and serve customers with special needs such as any access that may be difficult for shorter or disabled customers.

An artist's shopfront impression of the new coffee shop under Yo Sushi and next to Sketchers. | City of Edinburgh Council

“Where equipment or displays within the customer areas cannot be modified to give access to all, staff are on hand and have been trained to service these customers on a one to one basis.

“Whilst we are predominantly a takeaway operation, owing to the size of the store and number of seats available to customers, a single accessible WC facility is provided within the unit for customers, with two additional staff WCs in the basement level.”

The layout plan for the proposed new Blank Street Coffee shop on Princes Street, Edinburgh. | City of Edinburgh Council

In the plans, the existing window displays will be removed, existing steps up to display will be removed and new entrance doors within the alcove will be installed. Shutter condition and housing detail will be checked on site, the ceiling will be painted white and the main entrance shutter will remain in place.

Neighbours have been notified of the plans, which will now be decided on by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department.