Edinburgh pub Old Chain Pier suffers thousands of pounds of damage caused by Storm Babet
and live on Freeview channel 276
An Edinburgh seafront pub is counting the cost of storm damage, which left the venue flooded and with broken windows.
The Old Chain Pier at Trinity Crescent, which overhangs the Firth of Forth, is well-known for the stunning sea views it offers customers. But that very selling point has impacted the pub today, with the owner admitting storm damage including broken windows, flooding and electrical damage could cost thousands of pounds to repair.
The pub remains open today, but staff are bracing themselves for another choppy night as waves crash into the side of the pub due to Storm Babet.
Speaking to the Evening News this afternoon, Old Chain Pier owner Calum Mackay revealed that, although the pub currently remains open, they may be forced to close unless the weather improves.
He said: “It’s pretty hairy. Last night we were watching the waves getting bigger and bigger and it was starting to come in the windows as it hit the sea wall. It wasn’t until early this morning we suffered broken windows, electrical damage, panelling and lighting ripped off. It will probably cost us a few thousand pounds to repair. We’ve not had an estimate yet, so it’s guess work just now but it will definitely be in the thousands.
"My main concern just now is tonight. We are coming up to the high tide and the waves are even bigger than yesterday so I’m expecting it’s going to be a close call. We are playing it by ear. It’s exhilarating stuff but we will put safety first. At the moment its holding firm but the sea is rising so we will keep an eye on it. If we do have to close we will inform customers immediately. We’ve just got to keep our fingers crossed that the wind recedes and the waves ease.”