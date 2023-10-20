News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh weather: Storm Babet to hit Edinburgh today with high winds and rain on the way - live updates

Storm Babet is set to hit Edinburgh, with weather warnings in place.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:17 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 11:17 BST
Storm Babet is set to bring heavy rain and high winds to EdinburghStorm Babet is set to bring heavy rain and high winds to Edinburgh
Storm Babet is set to bring heavy rain and high winds to Edinburgh

Edinburgh is set to be battered by high winds and rain today, as Storm Babet hits the Capital.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in Edinburgh, which is set to be in place until midday on Saturday. An amber warning for rain has also been issued for East Lothian, with the Met Office having warned of flooding, damage to buildings and transport delays.

The Evening News will update this story throughout the day with the latest storm and weather news.

Storm Babet in Edinburgh: Live updates as high winds and rain set to batter Edinburgh

10:54 BSTUpdated 11:32 BST

City centre attractions forced to close

Edinburgh Castle and Princes Street Gardens have been forced to close today due to high winds brought in by Storm Babet.

Warning signs have been placed on the Princes Street Gardens gates to warn the public of the closure, while Edinburgh Castle said refunds will be issued to anyone who bought tour tickets for today.

Edinburgh Castle and Princes Street Gardens have been forced to close Edinburgh Castle and Princes Street Gardens have been forced to close
