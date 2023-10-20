Edinburgh weather: Storm Babet could see Edinburgh train services to and from Waverley suspended until Sunday
ScotRail is warning customers that services currently withdrawn on some routes in the north and northeast of the country because of Storm Babet, are likely to remain closed until at least the morning of Sunday, October 22.
Exceptionally wet and windy conditions have severely affected much of the country since Thursday, causing the Met Office to issue a red weather warning alongside a number of amber warnings.
Another 24-hour red weather warning will come into place from midnight tonight in the northeast of the country and elsewhere there will still be very heavy rainfall and gusts of winds exceeding 55 miles per hour until at least Saturday afternoon.
Services affected by the weather include trains to and from Edinburgh to Aberdeen and Inverness. Other routes across the network are still being impacted by precautionary speed restrictions, meaning services may be subject to delay or cancellation.
David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “The impact of Storm Babet, with heavy rain across eastern Scotland, and heavy rain and high winds in central and northern Scotland, has been extremely challenging.
“We want to thank customers for their continuing understanding as we make all possible efforts to inspect routes for damage, before reopening them when it is judged safe to do so. We know the impact the withdrawal of some train services has on customers, but our first priority is always to ensure the safety of our staff and customers.
“For routes in the south and west of Scotland, customers are encouraged check their journey before setting off, and keep an eye on our website, mobile app, or social media channels for live updates.”
The other routes affected are between: Aberdeen and Elgin; Perth and Aberdeen via Dundee; Dunblane and Perth; Tain and Wick / Thurso; Perth and Aviemore; All Fife Circle services. Customers are advised they should only travel if necessary on the routes affected by the weather warnings, to expect delays, and to regularly check their journey before travelling. Customers whose journey has been cancelled or disrupted due to adverse weather can travel one day before or two days after the date on their ticket. Customers can also apply for a fee-free refund on any unused tickets.