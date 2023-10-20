Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ScotRail is warning customers that services currently withdrawn on some routes in the north and northeast of the country because of Storm Babet, are likely to remain closed until at least the morning of Sunday, October 22.

Exceptionally wet and windy conditions have severely affected much of the country since Thursday, causing the Met Office to issue a red weather warning alongside a number of amber warnings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another 24-hour red weather warning will come into place from midnight tonight in the northeast of the country and elsewhere there will still be very heavy rainfall and gusts of winds exceeding 55 miles per hour until at least Saturday afternoon.

Train services between Edinburgh and the north east of Scotland remain suspended due to Storm Babet. Photo by Jane Barlow/ PA.

Services affected by the weather include trains to and from Edinburgh to Aberdeen and Inverness. Other routes across the network are still being impacted by precautionary speed restrictions, meaning services may be subject to delay or cancellation.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “The impact of Storm Babet, with heavy rain across eastern Scotland, and heavy rain and high winds in central and northern Scotland, has been extremely challenging.

“We want to thank customers for their continuing understanding as we make all possible efforts to inspect routes for damage, before reopening them when it is judged safe to do so. We know the impact the withdrawal of some train services has on customers, but our first priority is always to ensure the safety of our staff and customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For routes in the south and west of Scotland, customers are encouraged check their journey before setting off, and keep an eye on our website, mobile app, or social media channels for live updates.”