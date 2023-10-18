Passengers are being urged to "only travel if necessary" and check journey updates before travelling.

ScotRail has suspended major services including routes to and from Edinburgh as people across Scotland prepare for Storm Babet to hit the country.

The operator said there will be significant disruption to train services as forecasters predict exceptionally wet conditions on Thursday, October 19 and Friday, October 20. Heavy rain, 80mph gusts and floods are set to batter parts of the country and a period of wet weather is set to continue throughout Saturday. The Met Office has issued red and amber weather warnings across the country.

From Thursday, ScotRail services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen via Fife will be suspended, as well as others including all Fife circle services. This will affect services between Edinburgh Waverley, Aberdeen andInverness. Rail chiefs said the move was necessary for safety during the severe weather.

ScotRail has withdrawn major services from Thursday

Customers are advised that they should only travel if necessary on the routes affected by the weather warnings, to expect delays, and to check their journey for updates before travelling. The train operator expects the line closures to last until early Saturday, October 21, depending on the weather conditions and any repair work to railway infrastructure that’s required.

ScotRail has advised customers on these routes not to travel as no alternative transport is available, due to the red weather warning and the likelihood of flooding and poor driving conditions. Other train routes across the network will be impacted by precautionary speed restrictions, meaning services may be subject to delay or cancellation.

For cancelled or disrupted train journeys due to adverse weather passengers can travel one day before or two days after the date on their ticket. Customers can also apply for a fee-free refund on any unused tickets.

Motorists have also been urged to avoid the Forth Road Bridges at all costs as Storm Babet hits. A post from BEAR Trunk roads said: "The Forth Road Bridge is likely to close to all traffic. The Queensferry Crossing is expected to remain open thanks to its wind shielding, however, please plan ahead and check conditions before travel."

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “The Met Office has issued red and amber weather warnings for Storm Babet, with heavy rain across eastern Scotland, and heavy rain and high winds in central and northern Scotland. We know the impact that the withdrawal of some train services will have on customers, but our first priority is always to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. This is a necessary step to ensure everyone’s safety during the severe weather.