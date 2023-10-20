Edinburgh weather: Storm Babet brings flood risk as yellow and amber weather warnings in place
Residents in Edinburgh and the Lothians are being urged to be vigilant as Storm Babet continues to batter the country – with several weather warnings now in place.
SEPA has issued a flood alert for Edinburgh and the Lothians with heavy rainfall expected to last until Saturday afternoon which the environmental agency say ‘may lead to flooding from rivers and surface water’ in addition to travel disruption and flooded properties.
Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain are now in place for Edinburgh and the Lothians with heavy winds set to continue until 12pm on Saturday, October 21. The yellow rain weather warning is set to continue until 11.59pm on Saturday.
Edinburgh is set to have heavy rain from 5pm tonight, which is set to continue until 11am on Saturday, with the Met Office predicting a 90 per cent chance of rain. Wind speeds are now expected to be less severe than originally forecast but remain strong with the average windspeed for Edinburgh being 44mph.
East Lothian is expected to see even heavier spells of rain with the Met Office issuing an amber warning from 12pm today until 6am tomorrow. East Lothian Council warned residents the area affected is ‘just south of Dunbar and stretching across the Lammermuirs’. It is urging drivers to take care as surface water is likely. Dunbar is also set for high wind speeds in excess of 50mph today with wider East Lothian also being issued a weather warning for wind.