As storm Babet continues to develop across Scotland the Met Office has issued several weather warnings.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents in Edinburgh and the Lothians are being urged to be vigilant as Storm Babet continues to batter the country – with several weather warnings now in place.

SEPA has issued a flood alert for Edinburgh and the Lothians with heavy rainfall expected to last until Saturday afternoon which the environmental agency say ‘may lead to flooding from rivers and surface water’ in addition to travel disruption and flooded properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain are now in place for Edinburgh and the Lothians with heavy winds set to continue until 12pm on Saturday, October 21. The yellow rain weather warning is set to continue until 11.59pm on Saturday.

Residents from Edinburgh and the Lothians are urged to be vigilant as storm Babet continues to develop across the country – with several weather warnings now in place. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Edinburgh is set to have heavy rain from 5pm tonight, which is set to continue until 11am on Saturday, with the Met Office predicting a 90 per cent chance of rain. Wind speeds are now expected to be less severe than originally forecast but remain strong with the average windspeed for Edinburgh being 44mph.