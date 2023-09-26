Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular pub in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket has been refused a significant increase to its operating capacity after residents living above objected to more “late night noise and anti-social behaviour” from drinkers.

The Black Bull applied for permission to accommodate 264 customers at any one time – up from 188 – after its interior was “re-jigged”. However, councillors and locals had concerns over the proposed 40 per cent increase, despite a lawyer arguing on behalf of the bar insisting there would be “no negative impacts” from the change.

Speaking as the application was discussed at the Licensing Board on Monday, September 25, Margaret Graham, who represents the Grassmarket as City Centre ward councillor, said applicants had sought to highlight the pub as a “tourist destination” and reminded them it was also “a significant residential area as well”.

The Black Bull pub in the Grassmarket.

Local community group GRASS said in an objection to the council that residents “already endure a degree of late night noise and anti-social behaviour from people exiting the pubs and clustering round late night catering establishments in the area”.

It added: “Residents’ bedrooms overlook this area which is noisy enough without the addition of more tables and chairs. Any exceptional international sports event can be dealt with by an application for an individual occasional licence.”

In addition, licensing officers said in a report there had been “no justification presented to increase the occupant capacity to 264 persons”.

Cllr Graham said: “There is a high concentration of premises in the area. So the increased noise is a concern.”

Councillors voted 4-3 in favour of rejecting the request for increased capacity.

Commenting after the application was refused, Cllr Chas Booth, member of the licensing board, said: “I’m delighted this application was turned down because of concerns about the impact on public health and local residents.

“After many years of ignoring the serious health and community impacts of the ever-increasing availability of alcohol, at long last it appears the licensing board might be starting to take this seriously. We heard a plea from local residents to refuse this application, and it’s right the board listened to those concerns.