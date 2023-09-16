1 . Foresters Guild

Lifestyle editor Gary Flockhart recommends going to this Portobello pub for a cosy pint this autumn. He said: "Foresters Guild on Portobello High Street has these cosy beach-style huts in its beer garden that are perfect for a quiet pint and a chat with friends. Being so close to the sea means it can be a little chilly during the colder months, but each of the huts has its own heater. This is a great little spot, but please don't tell everyone, as they only have about half-a-dozen huts!" Photo: Lisa Ferguson