With the temperature set to drop over the coming weeks as autumn sets in, we’ve taken a look at what we think are the cosiest pubs in the city to enjoy a pint this autumn.
The Evening News team has provided their suggestions, from hidden gems in the New Town like Bramble Bar and Kay’s Bar to traditional old pubs like Tolbooth Tavern and Dagda Bar, there are plenty of places to have a cosy drink this autumn.
1. Foresters Guild
Lifestyle editor Gary Flockhart recommends going to this Portobello pub for a cosy pint this autumn. He said: "Foresters Guild on Portobello High Street has these cosy beach-style huts in its beer garden that are perfect for a quiet pint and a chat with friends. Being so close to the sea means it can be a little chilly during the colder months, but each of the huts has its own heater. This is a great little spot, but please don't tell everyone, as they only have about half-a-dozen huts!" Photo: Lisa Ferguson
2. Bennet’s Bar
Evening News editor Rhoda Morrison likes this pub on Leven Street for a cosy pint. She said: "Bennet’s Bar is another of my favourite pubs in the city and is one of my favourite places to go on a colder day to cosy up with a pint. The bar is beautiful and there’s always something new that catches your eye. And if you want an extra cosy experience, there’s also a stunning ‘jug bar’ at the front." Photo: Historic Scotland
3. The Royal Dick bar and restaurant at Summerhall
Trainee reporter Neil Johnstone recommends this pub for a cosy pint this autumn. He said: "As a former neighbour of the Summerhall Venue, The Royal Dick bar made for a fantastic local. I never tire from looking at their extensive collection of veterinary paraphernalia that decorates the walls, which for reasons unbeknownst to me, makes for a great drinking atmosphere. Selling a wide range of drinks, including pints that are brewed literally metres away at Barney’s Beer, they also have a mixtures of pre-made Old Fashioned – all the flavour minus the usual waiting time – good times indeed." Photo: Peter Dibdin Photographer
4. Kay's Bar
This New Town pub was chosen by Evening News lifestyle editor Gary Flockhart as a great pub to go to for a cosy pint this autumn. He said: "Tucked away on a quiet street in Edinburgh's New Town, Kay's Bar is a hidden gem with a huge range of premium wines and spirits. This small pub is full of friendly locals and the real fire gives the place a cosy atmosphere during the colder months." Photo: Google Maps