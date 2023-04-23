News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh restaurants: 10 long-standing Edinburgh restaurants that have survived lockdowns and recessions

These Edinburgh eateries have served diners for decades, against all odds

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

There’s always new restaurants and cafes opening up in Edinburgh, but don’t forget about some old favourites. Over the years, local businesses have faced many challenges, from recessions to month-long lockdowns to the cost-of-living crisis. While many have been forced to close, some of Edinburgh’s most beloved restaurants and cafes have overcome these hurdles, successfully serving up delicious food to customers for decades.

Here are 10 long-standing Edinburgh restaurants that have withstood the test of time.

This Victorian bar and restaurant, which first opened in 1826 before moving to its current location on West Register Street in 1863, is still going strong today. Cafe Royal, which serves up oysters and champagne, has an opulent interior with wood panelling, ornate ceilings, and stained glass windows.

1. The Cafe Royal

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

This Chinese restaurant on Queensferry Street has been feeding Edinburgh diners for over 60 years. Established in 1956, Rendezvous was one of the city's first Chinese restaurants, serving up authentic cuisine like hot and sour soup, crispy duck and lemon chicken.

2. Rendezvous

Photo: Google Maps

Family-owned Vittoria on the Walk is thought to be an Edinburgh institution by many, as it has been serving customers for over 50 years. The Italian restaurant, which opened in 1970, is one of Leith's most popular eateries.

3. Vittoria on the Walk

Photo: Vittoria

Edinburgh's Sheep Heid Inn is thought to be the oldest pub in Scotland. There's been a drinking establishment on the site since around 1360. In its time, the bar and restaurant in Duddingston has served millions of customers, including the Queen in early 2016.

4. The Sheep Heid Inn

Photo: Third Party

