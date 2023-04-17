Edinburgh takeaway The Baked Potato Shop announces closure caused by cost of living crisis
Edinburgh takeaway to shut after 30 years of business
It’s the end of an era for an Edinburgh takeaway shop which announced it is due to close its doors for good due to the rising cost of living.
The Baked Potato Shop in Cockburn Street will shut its doors at the end of this week, on April 23. The business has been open for over 30 years, serving up baked potatoes, soup and salads to locals and tourists in Edinburgh’s Old Town. The owners of the Baked Potato Shop have blamed the cost of living for the closure, saying “it is no longer possible for us to continue”.
In a Facebook post, the owners of the takeaway wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that today we announce the permanent retirement of The Baked Potato Shop. It has been an absolute honour to carry on the shop’s good name for so many years but unfortunately with the cost of living as it is, it is no longer possible for us to continue. As of the end of the 23rd of April our ovens will go silent for the final time. We want to send out a great big thank you to all of our customers from over the years especially those of you who have been returning to us for yonks. Live long and potato!”
Loyal customers shared their sadness at the news, with one writing: “I’m so bummed - this was a staple for me for many years - and the place I always went when I returned home.” Another said the news was “so sad”, and added: “Been coming here since my teens and it's remained my go-to in central Edinburgh. The end of an era, and I am so sad for all the people who will never get to experience your legendary tatties, and for all of your loyal customers of many years who will now have to settle for substandard alternative lunches in central Edinburgh.” Several tourists who visited the shop on their travels also commented, with one writing: “I was so hoping to bring my children to the baked potato shop one day, all the way from Australia! Thank you for changing my life 20 years ago.”