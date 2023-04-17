It’s the end of an era for an Edinburgh takeaway shop which announced it is due to close its doors for good due to the rising cost of living.

The Baked Potato Shop in Cockburn Street will shut its doors at the end of this week, on April 23. The business has been open for over 30 years, serving up baked potatoes, soup and salads to locals and tourists in Edinburgh’s Old Town. The owners of the Baked Potato Shop have blamed the cost of living for the closure, saying “it is no longer possible for us to continue”.

In a Facebook post, the owners of the takeaway wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that today we announce the permanent retirement of The Baked Potato Shop. It has been an absolute honour to carry on the shop’s good name for so many years but unfortunately with the cost of living as it is, it is no longer possible for us to continue. As of the end of the 23rd of April our ovens will go silent for the final time. We want to send out a great big thank you to all of our customers from over the years especially those of you who have been returning to us for yonks. Live long and potato!”

The Baked Potato Shop will close after 30 years of business on Edinburgh's Cockburn Street.