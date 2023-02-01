15 pictures of Edinburgh's longest-running businesses that have defied the odds to stand the test of time
There’s no denying that an alarming number of local businesses have been forced to close in recent months, but these Edinburgh establishments have defied all the odds to stand the test of time.
Here, we look at 15 Capital-based businessess that have survived long enough to earn “institution status” and are still with us after all these years.
Take a look through our picture galley to find out more.
Page 1 of 4