15 pictures of Edinburgh's longest-running businesses that have defied the odds to stand the test of time

There’s no denying that an alarming number of local businesses have been forced to close in recent months, but these Edinburgh establishments have defied all the odds to stand the test of time.

By Gary Flockhart
3 minutes ago

Here, we look at 15 Capital-based businessess that have survived long enough to earn “institution status” and are still with us after all these years.

Take a look through our picture galley to find out more.

2. Hanover Healthfoods, Est. 1904

Opening in 1904, this basement shop on Hanover Street is thought to be the oldest healthfoods shop in the entire English-speaking world.

Photo: Hanover Healthfoods

3. Napiers, Est. 1860

Founded by Duncan Napier, this Bristo Place institution hawked its first herbal remedies 162 years ago.

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

4. Lindsay & Gilmour, Est.1826

Lindsay & Gilmour was established in Edinburgh by Robert Lindsay in 1826.

Photo: JUSTIN SPITTLE

Edinburgh