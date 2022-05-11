Edinburgh set for economic boost after conference venue secures high-profile events

The large-scale events set to be staged at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) cover areas including medicine and life sciences, technology and engineering, and finance and legal.

Around 20 recently won conferences will collectively bring thousands of delegates to the capital next year and provide millions of pounds of economic benefit to the city and region.

Marshall Dallas, chief executive of the EICC, said: “The hard work of our team, in tandem with various city partners, has helped to secure this impressive line-up next year.

“We have a mix of returning and first-time conferences, ranging across a number of industry sectors that have been a strong fit for the EICC over the years. It’s great news for the venue, and great news for Edinburgh.”

The Palliative Care Conference takes place in March 2023 with around 500 delegates in attendance, ITAKOM (It Takes All Kinds of Minds), an international conference focused on neurodiversity, also takes place in March with an expected 1,000 delegates, and the 15th World Congress on Endometriosis in May is expected to attract as many as 1,200 delegates.

The 15th World Conference on Titanium arrives at the venue in June 2023, and the jointly organised AIRAPT and EHPRG International Conference on High Pressure Science and Technology takes place in July, with the International Union of Marine Insurance arriving at the Morrison Street venue in September next year and hoping to attract in the region of 700 delegates.

The EICC opened its doors in 1995 and has since played host to more than 1.5 million delegates, over 3,500 events and has generated some £750 million in economic impact for Edinburgh and the surrounding areas.

EICC chief executive Marshall Dallas. Picture: Stewart Attwood

Dallas added: “Meeting the highest standards in the industry when it comes to sustainability has been a focus for us for the last few years, and it’s notable that we are seeing this move even further up the agenda for conference organisers.”