Edinburgh set for new medical aesthetics clinic opening its doors in Stockbridge this autumn
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Aesthetics Club will be welcoming clients to its Stockbridge location this autumn in Raeburn Place, offering cutting edge treatments to customers.
The specialist team, including one medical injector relocating from its London clinic, will administer a wide range of aesthetic and skin care treatments including Oxylight, Moxi and BBL Hero.
The innovative Oxylight machine hydrates, tones and tightens the skin to give a ‘filtered skin’ result. The Aesthetics Club team trained in the USA in order to use the specialist equipment.
Moxi works as a non-ablative resurfacing skin treatment. And also stocked on the shelves will be Biologique Recerche; a coveted French skin care brand with a plethora of celebrity fans including model and influencer Hailey Bieber.
The Aesthetics Club founder and clinical director Fiona Ross is a qualified, independent nurse prescriber and an advanced aesthetics trainer.
She said: “We’re thrilled to announce our latest clinic will open in Stockbridge offering all of our transformative treatments including a few new additions such as our BBL Hero and Moxi laser and the rejuvenating Oxylight treatment.
“Our success is a testament to the trust and loyalty of our wonderful clients and the hard work of our dedicated team. We are committed to continuing to provide advanced, science-backed skincare products and exceptional service to all our valued customers.”
Before opening The Aesthetics Club, Fiona worked in some of London’s most exclusive aesthetic clinics. Prior to her career in aesthetics Fiona worked in one of London’s biggest and busiest major trauma centres.
The Aesthetics Club already has two Scottish homes and another clinic in London’s leafy Notting Hill. Their team of 19 is expected to reach 30 by the end of the year. Just weeks ago, their latest clinic opened in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire - the first in Scotland to offer Oxylight and Moxi.
Now Edinburgh locals can get a slice of the action with The Aesthetics Club opening its latest clinic in Stockbridge later this autumn.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.