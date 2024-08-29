Edinburgh set for new medical aesthetics clinic opening its doors in Stockbridge this autumn

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 17:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A medical aesthetics clinic is opening in Edinburgh later this year as part of its recent expansion, bringing two cutting-edge treatments and skin care brands. 

The Aesthetics Club will be welcoming clients to its Stockbridge location this autumn in Raeburn Place, offering cutting edge treatments to customers.

The specialist team, including one medical injector relocating from its London clinic, will administer a wide range of aesthetic and skin care treatments including Oxylight, Moxi and BBL Hero.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Aesthetics Club will administer a wide range of aesthetic and skin care treatments when it opens its new clinic in Stockbridge this autumn.The Aesthetics Club will administer a wide range of aesthetic and skin care treatments when it opens its new clinic in Stockbridge this autumn.
The Aesthetics Club will administer a wide range of aesthetic and skin care treatments when it opens its new clinic in Stockbridge this autumn. | Submitted

The innovative Oxylight machine hydrates, tones and tightens the skin to give a ‘filtered skin’ result. The Aesthetics Club team trained in the USA in order to use the specialist equipment.

Moxi works as a non-ablative resurfacing skin treatment. And also stocked on the shelves will be Biologique Recerche; a coveted French skin care brand with a plethora of celebrity fans including model and influencer Hailey Bieber. 

The Aesthetics Club founder and clinical director Fiona Ross is a qualified, independent nurse prescriber and an advanced aesthetics trainer.

She said: “We’re thrilled to announce our latest clinic will open in Stockbridge offering all of our transformative treatments including a few new additions such as our BBL Hero and Moxi laser and the rejuvenating Oxylight treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our success is a testament to the trust and loyalty of our wonderful clients and the hard work of our dedicated team. We are committed to continuing to provide advanced, science-backed skincare products and exceptional service to all our valued customers.”

The Aesthetics Club offers cutting-edge ‘filtered skin’ treatments, with founder and clinical director Fiona Ross excited about opening a new clinic in Edinburgh this autumn.The Aesthetics Club offers cutting-edge ‘filtered skin’ treatments, with founder and clinical director Fiona Ross excited about opening a new clinic in Edinburgh this autumn.
The Aesthetics Club offers cutting-edge ‘filtered skin’ treatments, with founder and clinical director Fiona Ross excited about opening a new clinic in Edinburgh this autumn. | Submitted

Before opening The Aesthetics Club, Fiona worked in some of London’s most exclusive aesthetic clinics. Prior to her career in aesthetics Fiona worked in one of London’s biggest and busiest major trauma centres.

The Aesthetics Club already has two Scottish homes and another clinic in London’s leafy Notting Hill. Their team of 19 is expected to reach 30 by the end of the year. Just weeks ago, their latest clinic opened in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire - the first in Scotland to offer Oxylight and Moxi.

Now Edinburgh locals can get a slice of the action with The Aesthetics Club opening its latest clinic in Stockbridge later this autumn.

Related topics:EdinburghWomen's health

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.