Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A medical aesthetics clinic is opening in Edinburgh later this year as part of its recent expansion, bringing two cutting-edge treatments and skin care brands.

The Aesthetics Club will be welcoming clients to its Stockbridge location this autumn in Raeburn Place, offering cutting edge treatments to customers.

The specialist team, including one medical injector relocating from its London clinic, will administer a wide range of aesthetic and skin care treatments including Oxylight, Moxi and BBL Hero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aesthetics Club will administer a wide range of aesthetic and skin care treatments when it opens its new clinic in Stockbridge this autumn. | Submitted

The innovative Oxylight machine hydrates, tones and tightens the skin to give a ‘filtered skin’ result. The Aesthetics Club team trained in the USA in order to use the specialist equipment.

Moxi works as a non-ablative resurfacing skin treatment. And also stocked on the shelves will be Biologique Recerche; a coveted French skin care brand with a plethora of celebrity fans including model and influencer Hailey Bieber.

The Aesthetics Club founder and clinical director Fiona Ross is a qualified, independent nurse prescriber and an advanced aesthetics trainer.

She said: “We’re thrilled to announce our latest clinic will open in Stockbridge offering all of our transformative treatments including a few new additions such as our BBL Hero and Moxi laser and the rejuvenating Oxylight treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our success is a testament to the trust and loyalty of our wonderful clients and the hard work of our dedicated team. We are committed to continuing to provide advanced, science-backed skincare products and exceptional service to all our valued customers.”

The Aesthetics Club offers cutting-edge ‘filtered skin’ treatments, with founder and clinical director Fiona Ross excited about opening a new clinic in Edinburgh this autumn. | Submitted

Before opening The Aesthetics Club, Fiona worked in some of London’s most exclusive aesthetic clinics. Prior to her career in aesthetics Fiona worked in one of London’s biggest and busiest major trauma centres.

The Aesthetics Club already has two Scottish homes and another clinic in London’s leafy Notting Hill. Their team of 19 is expected to reach 30 by the end of the year. Just weeks ago, their latest clinic opened in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire - the first in Scotland to offer Oxylight and Moxi.

Now Edinburgh locals can get a slice of the action with The Aesthetics Club opening its latest clinic in Stockbridge later this autumn.