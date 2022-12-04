Now that December has officially begun, loads of Scots have been frantically searching for the best place to pick their Christmas tree this year. Luckily, Edinburgh has plenty of places available to choose from as nothing beats the smell and look of a real Christmas tree to light up your centre room this festive season.

Edinburgh locals have brought real Christmas trees central to you including a small tree farm situated in Southside along the A701 at Mayfield Gardens. The trees available come in a range of sizes, enabling you to pick the perfect one for your home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you want a small decorative feature, or a giant one to tower above you; this farm is the perfect place for all the family to get involved and is bound to put you in a merry mood. The staff are very friendly and happy to assist in the tree picking process, as well as wrap the festive goods in a net to go.

Real Christmas trees for sale along Mayfield Gardens

The trees range in prices, with their 6ft selection costing £30 including a hand crafted base that easily stands your tree in your home. If you’re looking for a larger size, the farm also offers 9ft trees for the price of £50, which also includes the hand finished stand.

For those looking for a Christmas gift, the farm also has a small gift shop on site where you can purchase all kinds of Christmas characters to fill your home this festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Real Christmas trees wrapped to take home and decorate