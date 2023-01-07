A community meeting has been arranged to take place on Monday evening, as locals look for ways to save the much-loved family attraction Gorgie Farm, after it was announced this week that it is due to close later this month.

The meeting will take place at the Tynecastle Arms pub on Gorgie Road at 6.30pm, with anyone who is interested in trying to save the Edinburgh farm asked to come along.

The farm, which is operated by charity LOVE Gorgie Farm, had recently warned that due to “serious financial challenges” it would be forced to close its doors. This was confirmed in a post by the group last week, saying “we are very sorry that it came to this”, while thanking the public for their support.

Gorgie Farm will be closing to the public at 3 pm on Monday, the 16th of January. Pic Lisa Ferguson.

In a post on Facebook about the planned meeting, Keefe McKie said: “Hi everyone. I'm sure some of you have heard about the possibility of Gorgie Farm being shut down. This would be such a huge loss for our city. Having this space has been SO important to countless people over the years, and it needs to be saved.

“Some of our local community have organised a meeting in our pub on Monday. Please join us if you can. Hopefully if we can all fight together, there's a chance of it being saved. Rather than becoming another block of student flats.

