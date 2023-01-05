Gorgie Farm posted on social media on Thursday (January 5) to announce it will be closing to the public in mid January. The farm, which is operated by charity LOVE, had recently warned patrons due to “serious financial challenges” it would be forced to close its doors.

Gorgie Farm posted on social media: “As you know, the farm is going through a difficult time just now unfortunately we have to announce the farm will be closing to the public at 3 pm on Monday, the 16th of January. Please come along and continue support the farm and visit your favourite animals. we are very sorry that it came to this and we would like to thank everyone for the support that they have showing us.”

Last month, Love CEO, Lynn Bell, said: “We have tried everything to avoid this situation, however with Covid and now cost of living crisis we do not believe we are able to support the Farm alone moving forward.”

