Edinburgh's Gorgie Farm: Beloved city farm announces closing date due to 'serious financial challenges'

A beloved Edinburgh city farm has announced its closing date after hitting financial difficulties.

By Rachel Mackie
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 5:12pm

Gorgie Farm posted on social media on Thursday (January 5) to announce it will be closing to the public in mid January. The farm, which is operated by charity LOVE, had recently warned patrons due to “serious financial challenges” it would be forced to close its doors.

Gorgie Farm posted on social media: “As you know, the farm is going through a difficult time just now unfortunately we have to announce the farm will be closing to the public at 3 pm on Monday, the 16th of January. Please come along and continue support the farm and visit your favourite animals. we are very sorry that it came to this and we would like to thank everyone for the support that they have showing us.”

Last month, Love CEO, Lynn Bell, said: “We have tried everything to avoid this situation, however with Covid and now cost of living crisis we do not believe we are able to support the Farm alone moving forward.”

Earlier this week, Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs called for cross-party talks in a bid to rescue Gorgie Farm in the hopes that the Scottish Government could provide funding and save the Capital’s beloved attraction.

