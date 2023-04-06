A popular Edinburgh flower shop has closed its doors for good, with all staff having been made redundant.

Narcissus Flowers, in Broughton Street, announced the shock news on social media and said that the store had ceased trading on Thursday, March 30. The post, signed off by ‘The Narcissus Team’, said: “We are very sad and sorry to inform you that, as of close of business on Thursday, March 30, Narcissus Flowers Limited ceased trading. The news came to us, the employees, completely out of the blue.”

The team added that staff had been made redundant “with immediate effect” and that they had “a difficult few days processing the news”. Couples who are getting married and were due to have their wedding flowers arranged by the store have been informed and the team said they were helping work out ‘alternate solutions’.

Narcissus Flowers in Broughton Street has announced its shock closure. Picture: Google Maps

“We want to say a big thank you to each and every one of our wonderful customers over the years,” said the team. “Thank you also to our industry colleagues who have shown us nothing but kindness and support over the past few difficult days. Our hearts are broken and we know you will miss us just as much as we will miss you.”

Customers have expressed their shock and sadness at the news, with many having shared memories of their time working at and with the store. One woman who did her floristry training at the store said: “The kindest, supportive and most creative people to work with. My love of the industry started from here! It is heart breaking to think this unique part of Edinburgh will be no more.”

Another described Narcissus as “the best flower shop by miles” and one said: “Your shop has brought so much joy to so many people over the years, it’s presence on Broughton St will be very missed”.