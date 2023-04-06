News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
34 minutes ago Grandmother dies after tummy tuck and bum lift surgery in Turkey
1 hour ago Time confirmed for UK Emergency Alert test
1 hour ago Ikea Easter bank holiday opening times including Good Friday
1 hour ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
1 hour ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed

Edinburgh's Narcissus Flowers shop in Broughton Street announces sudden closure with staff made redundant

The store closed suddenly and staff have been made redundant

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST

A popular Edinburgh flower shop has closed its doors for good, with all staff having been made redundant.

Narcissus Flowers, in Broughton Street, announced the shock news on social media and said that the store had ceased trading on Thursday, March 30. The post, signed off by ‘The Narcissus Team’, said: “We are very sad and sorry to inform you that, as of close of business on Thursday, March 30, Narcissus Flowers Limited ceased trading. The news came to us, the employees, completely out of the blue.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team added that staff had been made redundant “with immediate effect” and that they had “a difficult few days processing the news”. Couples who are getting married and were due to have their wedding flowers arranged by the store have been informed and the team said they were helping work out ‘alternate solutions’.

Narcissus Flowers in Broughton Street has announced its shock closure. Picture: Google MapsNarcissus Flowers in Broughton Street has announced its shock closure. Picture: Google Maps
Narcissus Flowers in Broughton Street has announced its shock closure. Picture: Google Maps
Most Popular

“We want to say a big thank you to each and every one of our wonderful customers over the years,” said the team. “Thank you also to our industry colleagues who have shown us nothing but kindness and support over the past few difficult days. Our hearts are broken and we know you will miss us just as much as we will miss you.”

Customers have expressed their shock and sadness at the news, with many having shared memories of their time working at and with the store. One woman who did her floristry training at the store said: “The kindest, supportive and most creative people to work with. My love of the industry started from here! It is heart breaking to think this unique part of Edinburgh will be no more.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another described Narcissus as “the best flower shop by miles” and one said: “Your shop has brought so much joy to so many people over the years, it’s presence on Broughton St will be very missed”.

Narcissus Flowers has been approached for comment.

Edinburgh