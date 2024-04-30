Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We took a sneaky-peak first look inside Edinburgh’s newest coffee shop, which is set to open its doors on Wednesday, May 1.

Origin Coffee has taken on the former Brew Lab coffee shop premises on South College Street, the coffee chain’s first Scottish store and its first outside Cornwall and London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set to open seven days a week, 8am-5pm, the lightly renovated shop can accommodate up to 36 coffee lovers, serving a range of single-origin coffees as well as sweet and savoury pastries from local bakeries.

The coffee shop and workshop space has been lightly renovated as a multi-use hub for students, residents and locals alike, providing a sleek space for visitors.

Origin Coffee marketing director Emma McKeever explained why the company chose this Edinburgh site as its first Scottish store.

She said: “This is our first coffee shop in the north. We are really excited about opening in Edinburgh. We chose this site in particular because before us it was a very well-loved Scottish coffee shop.

“It’s got a brilliant history and legacy in the city and we are very excited about taking that on and moving it onto the next phase of its life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Origin Coffee will open its first Scottish store at South College Street in Edinburgh on Wednesday, May 1.

As well as selling the hot beverage, Origin Coffee will be teaching people how to brew coffee to the best of their ability, at the South College Street store’s education space.

“Alongside this being a coffee shop selling our beautiful coffee to the local community, we also have a training space that’s open up to all of our wholesale customers in the city and beyond,” added Emma.

“It’s a place for them to come and up-skill themselves and make sure they are serving the best coffee possible to their customers.”

The education space to train baristas at Origin Coffee at South College Street, Edinburgh.

Origin Coffee’s head barista Emilia Doel was part of the team at Brew Lab in the same city centre location, and she can’t wait to welcome customers old and new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We are super excited to open the store and attract regulars from Bew Lab as well as new customers.