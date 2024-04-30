Edinburgh's newest coffee shop: Sneak peak inside Origin Coffee on South College Street
We took a sneaky-peak first look inside Edinburgh’s newest coffee shop, which is set to open its doors on Wednesday, May 1.
Origin Coffee has taken on the former Brew Lab coffee shop premises on South College Street, the coffee chain’s first Scottish store and its first outside Cornwall and London.
Set to open seven days a week, 8am-5pm, the lightly renovated shop can accommodate up to 36 coffee lovers, serving a range of single-origin coffees as well as sweet and savoury pastries from local bakeries.
Origin Coffee marketing director Emma McKeever explained why the company chose this Edinburgh site as its first Scottish store.
She said: “This is our first coffee shop in the north. We are really excited about opening in Edinburgh. We chose this site in particular because before us it was a very well-loved Scottish coffee shop.
“It’s got a brilliant history and legacy in the city and we are very excited about taking that on and moving it onto the next phase of its life.”
As well as selling the hot beverage, Origin Coffee will be teaching people how to brew coffee to the best of their ability, at the South College Street store’s education space.
“Alongside this being a coffee shop selling our beautiful coffee to the local community, we also have a training space that’s open up to all of our wholesale customers in the city and beyond,” added Emma.
“It’s a place for them to come and up-skill themselves and make sure they are serving the best coffee possible to their customers.”
Origin Coffee’s head barista Emilia Doel was part of the team at Brew Lab in the same city centre location, and she can’t wait to welcome customers old and new.
She said: “We are super excited to open the store and attract regulars from Bew Lab as well as new customers.
“Everything is set up and ready to go. We have got the espressos all dialled in and we are just so excited and ready to open up to customers on Wednesday.”
