Two Edinburgh bakeries named among ‘five most popular in the UK’ after causing a sensation on TikTok
Two Edinburgh bakeries have been named among the most popular in the whole of the UK, with both causing a stir on social media.
It comes after a new study from Idealo analysed Instagram hashtag volume and views on TikTok to find the best-loved bakeries.
The research found that London is home to three of the UK’s most popular bakeries, with Bread Ahead Bakery taking first place.
Pollen Bakery, in Manchester, is the second-most popular bakery in the UK, earning the highest number of TikTok views for #pollenbakery (1,900,000). Nestled under Manchester’s Picadilly Station, this popular bakery specialises in sourdough and viennoiseries. Despite the relatively low number of Instagram posts under the same hashtag (2,635), the tucked-away bakery still manages to run out of pastries by noon during the week.
Meanwhile, Edinburgh's Hobz Bakery, located on Leith Walk, follows in third with a total of 5,397 Instagram posts for #hobz and 124,500 TikTok views for #hobzbakery. While Hobz Bakery doesn’t have the highest social media figures, its pages and channels are filled with fun content to keep audiences engaged. With seasonal menus and charity bake sales, the bakery also finds ways to stay involved with the community.
In 4th place is Lannan, on Hamilton Place in Stockbridge. Opening on July 29, it has become a huge hit in the Capital, with some customers having queued for two hours to get inside the bakery and the local business selling out of pasties by 11am.
The Pastéis de Belém was revealed to be the most popular bakery in Europe. The Lisbon-based bakery boasts the highest number of Instagram posts (117,212) and the highest number of TikTok views (5,800,000) for #pasteisdebelem. The bakery has been baking the Portuguese egg custard tart since 1837, a recipe that originates from the Belém district.