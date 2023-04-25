3 . Sicilian Pastry Shop

Trainee reporter Neil Johnstone chose this Albert Street establishment as his favourite bakery in Edinburgh. He said: "I vividly remember the first time I had a cake from the Sicilian Pastry Shop – it was about 15 years ago and it’s the only thing I can remember from my friend's birthday party. Just like the moon landing and Kennedy assassination, I think everyone who has been fortunate enough to have something from this amazing bakery remembers exactly where they were when their taste buds discovered what beauty really is. Known for their amazing cakes and wide selection of pastries, it’s quite possibly my favourite shop in Edinburgh." Photo: National World