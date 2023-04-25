In our latest reporters’ recommendations feature, we take a look at our favourite bakeries in Edinburgh, with so many great places to go to get some tasty hot and cold treats in the Capital. From a family bakery in Sighthill to a legendary bakehouse at the Shore, there are lots of great bakeries in the city to grab either a hot bite such as a sausage roll or a tasty sweet treat.
1. Bibi’s Bakery
Reporter Anna Bryan chose this Hanover Street bakery as her favourite in the Capital. She said: "Whenever I’m on a shopping trip in Edinburgh, I always pop into Bibi’s on Hanover Street to look at their beautifully-decorated and delicious cakes. No matter how hard I try to resist, I always end up buying a macaron or a banoffee cupcake." Photo: Ian Rutherford
2. Mimi's Bakehouse, Leith
Evening News editor Rhoda Morrison chose this bakery on the Shore as her favourite in Edinburgh. She said: "Whenever I’m craving something sweet, I love a wee trip to Mimi’s Bakehouse in Leith. It has a lovely atmosphere and the scones are amazing, although I’d recommend pretty much every cake I’ve tasted there. It’s a classic." Photo: Google
3. Sicilian Pastry Shop
Trainee reporter Neil Johnstone chose this Albert Street establishment as his favourite bakery in Edinburgh. He said: "I vividly remember the first time I had a cake from the Sicilian Pastry Shop – it was about 15 years ago and it’s the only thing I can remember from my friend's birthday party. Just like the moon landing and Kennedy assassination, I think everyone who has been fortunate enough to have something from this amazing bakery remembers exactly where they were when their taste buds discovered what beauty really is. Known for their amazing cakes and wide selection of pastries, it’s quite possibly my favourite shop in Edinburgh." Photo: National World
4. Kelly's Bakery
Edinburgh Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn chose this family bakery at Sighthill Centre as his favourite bakery in Edinburgh. He said: "If I’m looking for some tasty treats I head to Kelly’s Bakery at Sighthill Centre. My favourite treat there has to be their curry pies, which always hit the spot! The family bakery has been there for years, with locals continuing to snap up their delicious hot food and yummy cakes and pastries." Photo: Google