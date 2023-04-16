In our latest reporters’ recommendations feature, we take a look at our favourite hair salons and barbers in Edinburgh, with so many great places to go to get a haircut in the Capital. From a traditional barber’s shop in the Bridges to upmarket hair salons in Leith and the New Town, our reporters have recommended the best places in the city to go for a trim and maybe to be pampered too.
1. Ashley Clarke Signature Salon
Evening News deputy editor Ginny Sanderson chose Ashley Clarke Signature Salon in South Queensferry as her favourite. She said: "I arrived at Ashley Clarke in Queensferry’s West Terrace with scraggly, dry hair and left with it feeling so much more healthy and bouncy, with loads of tips from the hairdresser on how to keep it nice. Also, when you book you can choose whether you want to chat or have a more serene session, which was nice to have the option for." Photo: Google
2. Urban Edinburgh
Evening News lifestyle editor chose Urban Edinburgh in the New Town as his favourite hairdressers in the city. He said: "Urban on Howe Street is a great salon. Steven has been doing my highlights and perm for years now! I'm very happy with the service, and keep referring friends." Photo: Google
3. Luvely
Dalkeith High Street hair salon Luvely was chosen by trainee reporter Annabelle Gauntlett. She said: "Luvely Hair in Dalkeith is a fantastic salon. Everyone there is so bubbly and welcoming. Getting your hair done there is always a treat with amazing stylists that never rush you, take their time and finish your hair beautifully. Excellent value for money!" Photo: Google
4. Barber Shop
Barber Shop on Clerk Street was chosen by trainee reporter Neil Johnstone as his favourite place for a haircut in Edinburgh. He said: "The abundance of barber shops in Edinburgh can produce a bit of a choice paradox when it comes to getting your hair cut. So when you find that one you know you’ll stick with it’s great having one less thing to think about! I’ve been going to the Clerk St Barber shop for about 20 years and they always do a great job. Always friendly and fast – there’s a reason why they are always busy. Small chat is optional but not mandatory, which works for me." Photo: Google