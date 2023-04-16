4 . Barber Shop

Barber Shop on Clerk Street was chosen by trainee reporter Neil Johnstone as his favourite place for a haircut in Edinburgh. He said: "The abundance of barber shops in Edinburgh can produce a bit of a choice paradox when it comes to getting your hair cut. So when you find that one you know you’ll stick with it’s great having one less thing to think about! I’ve been going to the Clerk St Barber shop for about 20 years and they always do a great job. Always friendly and fast – there’s a reason why they are always busy. Small chat is optional but not mandatory, which works for me." Photo: Google