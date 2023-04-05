News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh fire: Emergency services called to Leith Walk building after fire breaks out in third floor property

Emergency services were called to Leith Walk yesterday evening.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST

Emergency services rushed to Leith Walk after a fire broke out in a third floor property on Tuesday evening, April 4.

Five fire engines were sent and crews were able to successfully extinguish the fire. A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said crews were alerted to the fire at 9.10pm. They said: “Crews extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene. There were no casualties."

Leith walk fire: Emergency services called to Leith building after fire broke out in third floor property
