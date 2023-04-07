News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Chinese restaurants: The 7 best Chinese takeaways and restaurants as recommended by us

The best places to go for Chinese food in Edinburgh, as chosen by us

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 7th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

In our latest reporters’ recommendations feature, we take a look at our favourite Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Edinburgh, with so many great places to go to enjoy Chinese food in the Capital.

From The Chinese Manor House at Glasgow Road to Taste Good at Slateford and Bamboo in South Queensferry, we all have somewhere where we just love to go for some delicious Chinese treats.

Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn chose this Chinese restaurant as his favourite in Edinburgh. He said: "Pure and simple this restaurant has the best Chinese food in Edinburgh, served in a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere by excellent, polite and friendly staff."

1. The Chinese Manor House

Reporter Jolene Campbell chose this Ferry Road business as her favourite Chinese takeaway in Edinburgh. She said: "Got to be Ginger Express. The Chow Mein is my go-to treat for a takeaway night. Starters like crispy seaweed are top notch and the staff are always friendly. "

2. Ginger Express

Trainee reporter Annabelle Gauntlett chose this as her favourite. She said: "My favourite Chinese takeaway would have to be China Munchy Box on Mayfield road. The food is incredibly cheap and fantastic value for money. The spring rolls and rice dishes are to die for! "

3. China Munchy Box

Evening News editor Rhoda Morrison chose this as her favourite. She said: "I've ordered from Oriental Delight more times than I'd care to admit, and it’s my go-to Chinese in Edinburgh. It never takes long to arrive, the food is always brilliant and the service is great too. I highly recommend the salt and chilli chips!"

4. Oriental Delight

