From The Chinese Manor House at Glasgow Road to Taste Good at Slateford and Bamboo in South Queensferry, we all have somewhere where we just love to go for some delicious Chinese treats.
1. The Chinese Manor House
Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn chose this Chinese restaurant as his favourite in Edinburgh. He said: "Pure and simple this restaurant has the best Chinese food in Edinburgh, served in a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere by excellent, polite and friendly staff." Photo: Google
2. Ginger Express
Reporter Jolene Campbell chose this Ferry Road business as her favourite Chinese takeaway in Edinburgh. She said: "Got to be Ginger Express. The Chow Mein is my go-to treat for a takeaway night. Starters like crispy seaweed are top notch and the staff are always friendly. " Photo: Google
3. China Munchy Box
Trainee reporter Annabelle Gauntlett chose this as her favourite. She said: "My favourite Chinese takeaway would have to be China Munchy Box on Mayfield road. The food is incredibly cheap and fantastic value for money. The spring rolls and rice dishes are to die for! " Photo: Google
4. Oriental Delight
Evening News editor Rhoda Morrison chose this as her favourite. She said: "I've ordered from Oriental Delight more times than I'd care to admit, and it’s my go-to Chinese in Edinburgh. It never takes long to arrive, the food is always brilliant and the service is great too. I highly recommend the salt and chilli chips!" Photo: Google