ESPC announces relocation of Property Information Centre

ESPC, the leading Scottish property marketing and advice service, has announced the relocation of its Property Information Centre to a new address on Edinburgh’s George Street, opening in Spring 2025.

The current Property Information Centre at 107 George Street will close to the public on December 24 after ten years at the premises, and the business will be operational from temporary premises in the city centre until the new Property Information Centre opens at 27 George Street in the Spring. More details will be made available closer to the opening date.

In the interim, the company’s free property events will continue to run, and the popular ‘Meet the Expert’ free advice sessions with solicitor estate agents will also continue, although they will run on a fortnightly basis until the new Centre launches. Prospective buyers, sellers, tenants and investors are encouraged to visit espc.com to keep up to date with all the details on where to find upcoming events.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, commented: “After ten fantastic years at 107 George Street, we are very excited to be moving to a new home, just a few doors down. This will be ESPC’s fourth George Street address in our 50-plus years of business, and we are delighted to be maintaining an address on this prestigious street.

"We know that our presence on Edinburgh’s high street is something that our customers love – whether that’s to get up-to-the-minute advice on the local housing market, to access free advice from our solicitor estate agents, to attend our hugely popular property events or even to get a helping hand with searching for a new home online - and it’s incredibly important to us to maintain that physical presence that so many have come to rely on in their personal property journeys.

"We can’t wait to welcome customers to our new home in the Spring.”

The ESPC Property Information Centre will close to the public at 1pm on December 24. More news and updates on the opening of the new Property Information Centre will be announced in due course, and all information and details on upcoming events will be available on espc.com.