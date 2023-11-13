Fast food firm Wingstop UK adding branch in Edinburgh's Fountain Park
There is good news for chicken wing fans in Edinburgh, as Wingstop UK prepares to open its second branch in the city.
The chain will open a new restaurant in the Capital – further to its premises in the St James Quarter – on December 11. It comes as the first dine-in Glasgow branch opens in the St Enoch Centre today, on Monday, November 13.
The Fountain Park site will complement its first site in the city which it says is the St James Quarter’s top food destination in terms of sales and visits. Delivery firm Deliveroo in July of this year said chicken wings from Wingstop were among the most popular dishes in the Capital.
Tom Grogan, co-founder of Lemon Pepper Holdings, master franchisee, Wingstop UK, said: “We are so excited to be opening two new sites in Scotland – our popularity at Edinburgh’s St James Quarter, which is the number one restaurant by footfall in the centre, just shows how the Scots are hungry for our wings. Having celebrated our five-year anniversary in the UK just last month, we want to say ‘thank you’ to our loyal customers and the hard work of our team. We’re only just getting started, and are excited for what’s to come.”
Wingstop UK is part of US-based, Nasdaq-listed Wingstop group, which was founded in 1994, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and operates and franchises more than 2,000 locations worldwide, saying it is one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the world.
The UK arm was launched after the three co-founders cold-called the US, got the master franchisee in the UK, and earlier this year was ranked the 23rd-fastest growing business in the country, with annual sales growth over three years of 133.8 per cent. It is now forecasting revenue of £65 million this year, adding another 500 people, and targeting 40 sites by the end of 2023.”