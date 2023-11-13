Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There is good news for chicken wing fans in Edinburgh, as Wingstop UK prepares to open its second branch in the city.

The chain will open a new restaurant in the Capital – further to its premises in the St James Quarter – on December 11. It comes as the first dine-in Glasgow branch opens in the St Enoch Centre today, on Monday, November 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fountain Park site will complement its first site in the city which it says is the St James Quarter’s top food destination in terms of sales and visits. Delivery firm Deliveroo in July of this year said chicken wings from Wingstop were among the most popular dishes in the Capital.

Wingstop UK is opening its second site in Edinburgh, in Fountain Park, on December 11. Picture: contributed.

Tom Grogan, co-founder of Lemon Pepper Holdings, master franchisee, Wingstop UK, said: “We are so excited to be opening two new sites in Scotland – our popularity at Edinburgh’s St James Quarter, which is the number one restaurant by footfall in the centre, just shows how the Scots are hungry for our wings. Having celebrated our five-year anniversary in the UK just last month, we want to say ‘thank you’ to our loyal customers and the hard work of our team. We’re only just getting started, and are excited for what’s to come.”

Wingstop UK is part of US-based, Nasdaq-listed Wingstop group, which was founded in 1994, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and operates and franchises more than 2,000 locations worldwide, saying it is one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the world.