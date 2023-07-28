News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh takeaway: Deliveroo reveals most popular dishes in the capital including Thai, Mexican and Italian

In the last eight years over 1,000 Edinburgh businesses have signed up to the on-demand food delivery service with 60 per cent of its restaurant partners being local independent restaurants
By Neil Johnstone
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 11:25 BST

Popular food delivery service, Deliveroo, has revealed the eating habits of Edinburgh residents with Thai, Mexican and Italian dishes among the most popular takeaways in the Capital.

Celebrating eight years in Edinburgh this year, Deliveroo said Pad Thai from Ting Thai Caravan was the most popular dish in the city, followed by Burritos from Fresh Mex, chicken wings from Wingstop, Margherita from Leith-based Razzo Pizza and Chow Mein from Redbox Noodle Bar.

Ollie Marriage, Regional Manager for Scotland, said: “Deliveroo’s rapid growth in Edinburgh has meant customers can order everything from Pad Thai and poke bowls to pizza from the best restaurants in their local area, enabling restaurants to increase their revenue and riders the opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work. Slàinte Mhath to the next eight years and beyond!”

A dish from Ting Thai Caravan topped the list of Edinburgh's favourite Deliveroo dishesA dish from Ting Thai Caravan topped the list of Edinburgh's favourite Deliveroo dishes
Edinburgh’s Old Town recorded the most Thai orders whilst Bruntsfield is the city's vegan hotspot, residents in Leith can’t get enough of Margherita Pizza and New Town residents are the biggest fans of Iron Bru according to Deliveroo. In the last eight years the top neighbourhoods for restaurant orders were Old Town in pole position, with New Town and Southwest Edinburgh coming in second and third respectively.

When it comes to local favourites, pizza, burgers and Chinese food top the list of the most searched-for dishes in Edinburgh, with searches for dessert dishes rising by 40 per cent in the last two months. The delivery company also revealed that during last year’s Edinburgh Festival that the biggest sellers were Poke Bowls from Mana Pokes, OG Kebab from German Doner Kebab and Matto’s Pizzas.

Deliveroo said it has remained committed to supporting local businesses in Edinburgh, with over 60 per cent of its restaurant partners being local independent restaurants, creating new revenue streams for homegrown culinary talent. They said Razzo Pizza, Ting Thai Caravan and Freshmex are the top three small businesses that have been supported by Deliveroo over the past eight years.

