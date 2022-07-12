New data from Deliveroo found that locals in the Capital love Thai food, with the Pad Thai from Ting Thai Caravan being the most popular dish in the town.

Mexican is also frequently on the menu, with a burrito from FreshMex being the second most ordered meal in Edinburgh.

A margherita pizza from Razzo Pizza Napoletana came in at third most popular, followed by a cheeseburger from chain restaurant Five Guys.

Battered haddock from Berties Proper Fish & Chips was found to be the fifth most ordered dish for hungry locals living in the Capital.

The data also revealed the most popular time for Edinburgh locals to order a Deliveroo. The busiest time is a Saturday night at 7.15pm.

Since its launch in the town seven years ago, more than 950 restaurants have signed up to the food delivery platform. Deliveroo has created work for more than 2,400 people, with the majority of these being the riders who deliver food from restaurants to homes within 30 minutes.

Deliveroo have released data which gives an insight into the eating habits of Edinburgh locals. © Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Ben Lacey, Regional Director for the UK North, said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Edinburgh over the past seven years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have the opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”