Final homes in luxury development on market

Stirling-based housebuilder Avant Homes Scotland has announced the final phase of homes for sale at its popular Hawthornden development in Rosewell.

​The final homes in the Hawthornden development are available now. (Pic: Tony Redmond)

Surrounded by countryside, Hawthornden comprises a selection of three and four-bedroom homes.

Homes available at Hawthornden start from £289,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home and Avant are offering a generous deposit contribution of 5% to help buyers on to the property ladder.

There is also a range of four-bedroom homes from £364,995. Avant are offering Part Exchange, LBTT assistance and mortgage payment contributions on selected homes.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to act now, with the remaining homes being in the final phase on the development.

The final homes for sale offer a designer kitchen, with integrated appliances, and a light and spacious open plan living and dining area, extending through bi-fold doors, into the rear garden. All homes have a driveway or garage and private garden space.

Lisa Archibald, sales and marketing director at Avant Homes Scotland, said: “Our Hawthornden development has proven very popular since it first launched and we’re excited to show prospective buyers what’s on offer in our final phase.

“The development is ideal for those commuting to Edinburgh, but also provides a beautiful countryside backdrop of Midlothian.

“Those interested are encouraged to be quick as we are anticipating a lot of interest in the final plots of the development. Speak with our sales team today or visit our development to meet with one of our advisors, with no appointment required.”

Avant Homes Scotland currently has 11 live developments ranging from Dundee to Stewarton with many more due to start as the business continues to implement its growth plans.