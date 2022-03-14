Forthcoming major tech conference in Glasgow will be 'game-changer' for industry

The Raising Partners Live conference taking place in Glasgow on May 10 has been hailed as an opportunity to advance Scotland’s business-creating ecosystem, uniting the tech industry’s investors, experts and entrepreneurs, and designed to empower start-up and scale-up firms operating in this area to access capital.

It is part of the mission of Raising Partners – which is focused on early-stage equity investment support – to “level the playing field” and accelerate the success of entrepreneurs, helping them raise capital.

Raising Partners was founded in 2017, having to date supported 160 companies and managed 46 successful fundraises, generating more than £46 million for ambitious UK companies including biofuel firm Celtic Renewables.

Sean McGrath, chief executive of Entrepreneurial Scotland, said: “This event can light a fire underneath the sector and really accelerate the growth of these ambitious businesses. The success of Skyscanner and other businesses like it shows there is no glass ceiling for Scottish start-ups – our tech businesses can become world-leaders.

"There are so many businesses on the precipice of huge growth. I’ve no doubt this event will be a huge success and expect it to become a staple of the calendar for all ambitious Scottish entrepreneurs.”

The conference has been funded by The Scottish Government’s Technology Ecosystem Fund, which was launched following the 2020 Logan Report, an independent review of the Scottish technology ecosystem.

'Scotland is showing signs of becoming a fertile entrepreneurial ecosystem,' but needs support to scale, says Helena Murphy of Raising Partners. Picture: Elaine Livingstone.

The event, which will take place at the University of Strathclyde’s Technology & Innovation Centre, will feature entrepreneur and investor panels, as well as opportunities for guidance on pitching to investors, and a practical guide to closing a seed round.

Glasgow-based entrepreneur and investor Helena Murphy, the event organiser and founder of Raising Partners, said: “Scotland is showing signs of becoming a fertile entrepreneurial ecosystem, but there’s still a long way to go.

“There are so many incredibly talented people in Scotland’s tech industry – by getting them all in one room to build a supportive community, and by giving them the tools and knowledge to thrive, it could be a game-changer.”

