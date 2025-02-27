From international development to entrepreneurship: Karen Robinson's inspiring career shift with Three Robins

Karen Robinson’s journey from a high-profile career in international development to becoming the founder of Three Robins is a remarkable story of reinvention, passion, and entrepreneurial spirit.

After years of consulting for global organisations such as the United Nations (UN) and the Department for International Development (DfID), Karen made the bold decision to leave her established career and venture into the world of health and sustainability.

Her journey began when her middle son was diagnosed with lactose intolerance, prompting Karen to seek out healthier, plant-based alternatives for her family. Struggling to find options that were both nutritious and kid-friendly, Karen decided to create her own. This led to the birth of Three Robins—an oat-based drinks and smoothie brand that prioritises taste, health, and sustainability.

Karen’s innovative products quickly gained attention, and her hard work has paid off. Three Robins has been selected as one of the winners in Scotmid’s prestigious Scottish Favourites competition. This recognition, which showcases the best local products from across Scotland, is a major milestone in Karen’s entrepreneurial journey and a testament to the appeal and quality of her products. Starting from a personal need, Three Robins is now available to families across Scotland, with its range of oat milks and smoothies stocked in all Scotmid stores.

Pictured: Scotmid’s Steve Addison with Three Robin’s founder Karen Robinson

“I’m thrilled to have Three Robins featured on Scotmid’s shelves,” says Karen. “To have our products recognised and supported by such a trusted retailer is incredibly exciting. It’s a dream come true to know that our healthy, family-friendly options will reach even more families across Scotland. This is a true testament to the success of our products and the journey I’ve undertaken.”

Three Robins' product line includes Barista Oat Mylk, Choccoriffic Oat Mylk, Totally Tropical Little Smoothie Pouches, and Super Berry Little Smoothie Pouches—each designed with busy families in mind. These products are packed with essential vitamins, lower in sugar than many mainstream alternatives, and offer a nutritious, great-tasting choice for children and adults alike.

Karen’s leap from the international development sector to food entrepreneurship was not without its challenges, but her determination to create something that would make a meaningful impact kept her focused. Her transition reflects not only her resilience but also her commitment to providing healthier, more sustainable options for families everywhere.

Steve Addison, Local Sourcing Manager at Scotmid, commented: “Karen’s career transformation is an inspiring example of how passion and determination can lead to great success. Her products will resonate with consumers; we are proud to have Three Robins in our stores. It’s businesses like Three Robins that align perfectly with Scotmid’s mission to support local innovation and provide customers with healthy, family-friendly products.”

Three Robins was selected for its strong focus on nutrition and sustainability, values that have become the foundation of the brand. The range includes:

Barista Oat Mylk & Choccoriffic Oat Mylk: Creamy, naturally sweet, and fortified with essential nutrients like calcium, B12, and folic acid. The Chocolate Choccoriffic Oat Mylk, with up to 50% less sugar than many all mainstream brands, has even won a prestigious Great Taste Award.

Totally Tropical & Super Berry Little Smoothie Pouches: Dairy-, soy-, and nut-free smoothies that contain up to 45% vegetable purees combined with real fruit, fortified with vitamins B12, D, and calcium.

Karen’s venture is about more than just business success—it’s about creating products that reflect her values and meet the real needs of families. “I’m incredibly proud of how far Three Robins has come,” she says. “Our goal has always been to offer families healthier choices that don’t compromise on taste or quality, and we are excited for what the future holds.”

The partnership with Scotmid reflects the retailer’s ongoing commitment to supporting local businesses and offering customers high-quality, sustainable products. As demand for healthier, family-friendly alternatives grows, Three Robins is poised to continue its successful journey, bringing more innovative, nutritious options to households across Scotland.