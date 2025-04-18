Giant Edinburgh bargain store known for its cheap household goods announces closure
Homestore + More is calling time on its store at Craigleith Retail Park in the Capital. The firm is also shuttering its branch in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire.
It is unknown how many jobs will be lost as a result of the closures.
The discount chain, which was previously won the Scotland's Best Choice award, shared the sad news on social media, while launching a closing down sale.
In the Facebook post, a spokesperson said: “Home Store + More - Closing down sale now on.
“Our UK website is now offline, but our stores will remain open until the end of May.
“Shop at least 50% off everything in-store now.”
The closure will come as a blow to Craigleith Retail Park after sportswear giant Nike closed its giant outlet store in January.
The shop, which sells a discounted range of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories, shut The Nike Factory Store after the firm failed to agree a new lease with the landlords.
It is unknown why Homestore + More has decided to shut down its Scottish stores. The Evening News has contacted Home the firm for comment.
