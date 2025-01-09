Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Greggs has cut the ribbon on a brand new store in Edinburgh - and this one has a modern look and comfortable indoor seating.

The bakery chain's latest branch, outside the Gyle Shopping Centre, in the space previously occupied by Bank of Scotland, will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites including sausage rolls, steak bakes, sandwiches, cakes and doughnuts. It will also offer a range of over ice drinks including cloudy lemonade and iced mocha, which are only available in limited shops across the UK.

Customers can also take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day – including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside a Fairtrade orange juice or hot drink – served until 11am every day.

For those wanting a vegan friendly option for Veganuary, the Spicy Vegetable Curry Bake is back. The much-loved meat-free bake is packed with peppers, carrots, chickpeas, parsnips, potatoes, broccoli and sweetcorn, combined with a mouthwatering curry sauce for an extra kick. The Spicy Vegetable Curry Bake joins a lineup of vegan-friendly treats, including the iconic Vegan Sausage Roll, the Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll and the irresistible Southern Fried Potato Wedges.

Anyone looking for a bite to eat in the evening can enjoy hot food such as Southern Fried Chicken Goujons, Potato Wedges and a variety of pizza slices including Margherita, Pepperoni, Spicy Mexican Chicken, Spicy Veg and Pepperoni Hot Shot. After 4pm, customers can pick up any pizza slice with any drink from just £2.85 instead of the usual £3.50.

Customers looking to skip the queues and grab a quick bite on the go can order through Click + Collect via the Greggs App. The Greggs App is free to download and gives access to a variety of tasty rewards. For every 9 purchases in different categories – from hot drinks, to sandwiches, to bakes to sweet treats – app users can get one completely free. New users of the Greggs App also receive a free hot drink of their choice upon registration, as well as a free sweet treat to celebrate their birthday each year.

The new Greggs, which will open seven days a week, creates 14 new jobs for the area.

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Edinburgh has brought 14 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

Any further jobs created at the Edinburgh shop will be posted on www.greggsfamily.co.uk.