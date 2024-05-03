Giant Edinburgh Greggs gets opening date as chain prepares to open biggest branch yet in Scotland's capital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mega-Greggs that is set to be the chain's biggest Edinburgh venue has been given an official opening date.

The new bakery and cafe, located at the site of the former Sue Ryder charity shop just off Seafield Road, will be the food-to-go giant’s 21st branch in the Capital.

It follows the news that Greggs on Leith Walk is set to close permanently, with some of the staff being relocated to the new venue.

Work is currently underway on the new bakery at Seafield Road, where a poster in the window informs customers of the May 10 opening date.

The store, at 62 Craigentinny Avenue North, will share the retail park with Halfords and McDonald's.

In January, Greggs revealed plans to open up many more stores in the year ahead and cheered a strong end to 2023.

The group opened a record 220 new shops over 2023, with 33 closures and 42 relocations leaving it with 145 new sites on a net basis and taking its total estate to 2,473.

Greggs is set to open between 140 and 160 new shops on a net basis in 2024 as it looks to give customers more convenient access to its stores. It will continue to look at expanding across retail parks, travel sites and roadside locations, as well as industrial estates.