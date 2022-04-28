You can now get paid £1,000 to eat fast food from Greggs, McDonald’s and Subway.

MaterialsMarket.com is looking to hire a team of ‘Takeaway Testers’ to discover the best fast food options for tradespeople, including how long the food keeps them full for, what their energy levels feel like after eating and if the meals make them have a ‘food coma’ ‘slump’ or sugar crash – all crucial elements in a physically demanding job.

The findings will be analysed by a professional nutritionist to inform content for the marketplace’s community of tradespeople.

The successful candidates will be paid to sample 20 of the most popular meals, as previously voted by tradespeople from a range of fast food restaurants across the UK.

The meals that will be sampled include a Greggs Sausage and Omelette Breakfast Baguette, McDonald’s large Big Mac meal and a footlong Subway Meatball Marinara.

As well as taste, the testers will be asked to report to the marketplace how they feel after eating each meal, monitoring how long they stay full, their productivity and energy levels and if the meals cause any negative effects such as ‘food comas’, ‘slumps’ or sugar crashes.

As well as the £1,000 payment for the month-long role, the ‘Takeaway Testers’ will have expenses paid for each meal they consume as part of the experiment.

Samuel Hunt co-founder of MaterialsMarket.com, said, “If you head into your local Greggs or McDonald’s early morning or at lunchtime it’s very likely you’ll see tradesmen getting their fuel for the day.

“Although fast food has negative connotations, for tradespeople those meals are convenient fuel for them! In trade jobs you're physically put to work and as a result, burn lots of calories, so a substantial meal is a necessity to keep you full, satisfied and energised throughout the working day.

“As we will work with a nutritionist on the findings, we’re looking forward to sharing the best ‘fast food’ meals to eat when on the job with our community.”