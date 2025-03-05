A charming family-run hotel in East Lothian has gone up for sale after its owners decided to retire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Open Arms, which sits directly opposite 13th century Dirleton Castle, was established in 1947. It has been run by Chris and Lyn Hansen for more than 20 years n ow.

The stunning hotel, which is located just a 30 minute drive from Edinburgh, is on the market for £1.1 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property is described as “an attractive 12 bedroom two storey hotel and restaurant with views across to the Castle walls”.

Specialist agents Christie & Co, who are dealing with the sale, say: “The Open Arms is only a 30 minute drive from Edinburgh to the west. Dirleton is a prime East Lothian historic village location on Scotland's ‘golf coast’, with Gullane and Archerfield links nearby and North Berwick further east.

“The hotel looks over the large village green with the well preserved medieval Dirleton Castle opposite, providing a year round draw for tourists and domestic day trippers also attracted by the many glorious beaches including Yellocraigs which is close-by.

“As well as the many renowned golf courses and beaches in the area, visitors are also attracted by the nearby Scottish Museum of Flight and the Scottish Seabird Centre near North Berwick where the Bass Rock provides another popular site of interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The current owners have led and managed the hotel for over 20 years and are now looking to retire. A purchaser would be able to take on a mature business in a prime location with Tripadvisor ratings of 5/5 for the hotel and 4.5/5 for Deveau's Restaurant.”

“It has substantial parking areas to the front and side accessed directly from the A198.”

For more information on the sale of the Open Arms, visit Christie & Co’s website.

Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox. Click here to sign up.