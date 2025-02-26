Edinburgh GP surgery to close next month with 130-year-old B-listed building for sale

A busy Edinburgh GP surgery is set to close in its current form after a historic building was put up for sale.

Hermitage Medical Practice, which is located in Hermitage Terrace in the heart of Morningside, is moving to the Balfour Pavilion, within Astley Ainslie Hospital on Grange Loan, on March 31.

Patients registered with the practice do not need to take any action, and should continue to contact the practice as normal for appointments and GP services on 0131 447 6277.

The news comes as Christie & Co announced it has been instructed to sell Hermitage Medical Practice in Edinburgh.

According to the specialist business property adviser, the sale comprises a B-listed, three-storey terrace townhouse (No 6 Hermitage Terrace) and the ground floor level of the adjoining townhouse (No 5, the reception), which were constructed around 1886-1887. A more modern single-storey extension has also been added to the rear of both No 5 and No 6.

Jamie Savage, Director at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “The property is currently in use as a doctor’s surgery and would be suitable for similar type medical or potential dental use.

“Alternatively, given the historic use of the building and surrounding area, we also expect a strong level of demand from developers looking to convert the premises back to residential use, subject to planning.”

Offers for the heritable interest in the property are invited. For more information, visit www.christie.com/6825931/

