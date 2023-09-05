Edinburgh history: 11 incredible photos that show the popular suburb of Morningside down the decades
These days, Morningside is a bustling district of Edinburgh, packed with popular landmarks, independent shops, bars and restaurants.
A former village serving several farms and estates in the area, in the 19th century it developed as a residential suburb, thanks to the advent of a railway service and other transport improvements.
Morningside is now a local government ward with a population of around 33,000 people living in a mixture of villas, tenement flats and more modern housing – all centred around the main shopping street of Morningside Road.
We’ve trawled through our picture archives to bring you 11 photos of Morningside down the years.
Undefined: readMore
1 / 3