News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Edinburgh history: 11 incredible photos that show the popular suburb of Morningside down the decades

These days, Morningside is a bustling district of Edinburgh, packed with popular landmarks, independent shops, bars and restaurants.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 9th Dec 2022, 14:58 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 15:39 BST

A former village serving several farms and estates in the area, in the 19th century it developed as a residential suburb, thanks to the advent of a railway service and other transport improvements.

Morningside is now a local government ward with a population of around 33,000 people living in a mixture of villas, tenement flats and more modern housing – all centred around the main shopping street of Morningside Road.

We’ve trawled through our picture archives to bring you 11 photos of Morningside down the years.

Undefined: readMore
Children sit in a tiered or "galleried" classroom at South Morningside School in the 1950s.

1. South Morningside School

Children sit in a tiered or "galleried" classroom at South Morningside School in the 1950s. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Passengers leaving the busy platform at Morningside Station, Edinburgh in 1961.

2. Morningside Station

Passengers leaving the busy platform at Morningside Station, Edinburgh in 1961. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
A view of Church Hill shopping centre, during the Church Hill shopping festival in the 1960s.

3. Church Hill shopping centre

A view of Church Hill shopping centre, during the Church Hill shopping festival in the 1960s. Photo: Stan Warburton

Photo Sales
A view of Morningside showing the area along Comiston Road. Cluny Church is at the bottom right of the photograph.

4. Morningside from above

A view of Morningside showing the area along Comiston Road. Cluny Church is at the bottom right of the photograph. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MorningsideEdinburgh