News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Edinburgh missing: Missing man Kieran Highway last seen in Morningside is found

Missing man last seen in Morningside has been found.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 17:13 BST

Missing man Kieran Highway who was last seen in Morningside has been traced.

Officers launched an urgent search to find the missing Edinburgh man who had last been seen in the area around 2pm on Wednesday, 12 July, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police issued a statement on Thursday afternoon confirming the 26-year-old has been traced safe and well.

Kieran Highway was last seen in MorningsideKieran Highway was last seen in Morningside
Kieran Highway was last seen in Morningside
Most Popular

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Kieran Highway, reported missing from the Morningside area of Edinburgh, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”

Hero Edinburgh firefighter remembered 14 years after Balmoral Bar fire

Related topics:MorningsideEdinburghPolice