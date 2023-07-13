Edinburgh missing: Missing man Kieran Highway last seen in Morningside is found
Missing man last seen in Morningside has been found.
Missing man Kieran Highway who was last seen in Morningside has been traced.
Officers launched an urgent search to find the missing Edinburgh man who had last been seen in the area around 2pm on Wednesday, 12 July, 2023.
Police issued a statement on Thursday afternoon confirming the 26-year-old has been traced safe and well.
A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Kieran Highway, reported missing from the Morningside area of Edinburgh, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”