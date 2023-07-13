Missing man Kieran Highway who was last seen in Morningside has been traced.

Officers launched an urgent search to find the missing Edinburgh man who had last been seen in the area around 2pm on Wednesday, 12 July, 2023.

Police issued a statement on Thursday afternoon confirming the 26-year-old has been traced safe and well.

Kieran Highway was last seen in Morningside