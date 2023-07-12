Detectives investigating the discovery of a seriously injured man in an Edinburgh street say they believe six men in dark clothing were in the area around the time of the attack.

Emergency services were called to Albert Street in Leith at around 2.20pm on Tuesday, July 11, following reports of a man having been seriously injured. The 30-year-old victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

A police spokesman said officers’ enquiries suggested that a gang of six men, all dressed in dark clothing, were spotted in the area around the time of the incident. One neighbour told the Evening News that he had been advised that police had been called to reports of a stabbing.

Police and ambulances raced to Albert Street on Tuesday