Edinburgh Albert Street incident: Man in hospital with serious injuries after reported stabbing in Leith
Detectives investigating the discovery of a seriously injured man in an Edinburgh street say they believe six men in dark clothing were in the area around the time of the attack.
Emergency services were called to Albert Street in Leith at around 2.20pm on Tuesday, July 11, following reports of a man having been seriously injured. The 30-year-old victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
A police spokesman said officers’ enquiries suggested that a gang of six men, all dressed in dark clothing, were spotted in the area around the time of the incident. One neighbour told the Evening News that he had been advised that police had been called to reports of a stabbing.
Detective Inspector Martin Smith said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to contact officers. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1853 of 11 July, 2023. Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”