Edinburgh Colinton Road crash: 21-year-old man charged after crash which killed pedestrian in 2022
A pedestrian died after being struck by a car on Colinton Road.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a fatal crash on Colinton Road in Edinburgh in 2022.
Pedestrian Paul McGlade, 35, was struck by a black Mercedes A Class car on Colinton Road at about 23:35 on 30 July 2022. The 35-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he died days later on Tuesday, 2 August, 2022.
Police said in a statement that the 21-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.