Edinburgh Colinton Road crash: 21-year-old man charged after crash which killed pedestrian in 2022

A pedestrian died after being struck by a car on Colinton Road.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 12th Jul 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 09:44 BST

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a fatal crash on Colinton Road in Edinburgh in 2022.

Pedestrian Paul McGlade, 35, was struck by a black Mercedes A Class car on Colinton Road at about 23:35 on 30 July 2022. The 35-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he died days later on Tuesday, 2 August, 2022.

Police said in a statement that the 21-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

Paul McGlade died after being struck by car Photo: Police Scotland
