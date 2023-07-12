A heroic firefighter who ‘paid the ultimate sacrifice serving the public’ was remembered today at Parliament Square on the Royal Mile, 14 years after he lost his life in the line of duty.

Edinburgh firefighter, Ewan Williamson, lost his life when tackling a blaze at the Balmoral Bar on Dalry Road in 2009. Remembering the ‘selfless’ and ‘courageous’ 35-year-old, a ceremony today saw pipers play in honour of the fallen firefighter before a minute’s silence. Members of the Williamson family then laid a wreath at the James Braidwood statue, alongside members of the Tollcross Green Watch, the station where Ewan Williamson worked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wreaths were also laid by representatives of the Fire Brigades Union, and the Chief Fire Officer of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Following a ceremony at St Giles’ Cathedral, wreaths were then taken to Benson’s Bar (formerly the Balmoral Bar) on Dalry Road, at the site of a Red Plaque marking the tragedy. The plaque was unveiled in Ewan Williamson’s honour in 20 18 by the Fire Brigades Union.

Ewan Williamson, 35, who was killed in a pub fire blaze in Edinburgh. Photo: PA

Ewan’s family described Ewan as having a ‘wonderful spirit and a smile that would light up a football field’ adding he is deeply missed. Mr Williamson’s family said: “He was a kind and giving person, always willing to help anyone. He was a loving son and not only a brother, but a best friend to his sisters, Rachel and Rebecca.”

Described by firefighters as a ‘friend first and a colleague second’, Ewan was on annual leave at the time of the 2009 Balmoral Bar fire but had offered to do overtime to make up for a shortage of staff. The first firefighter killed on duty in the region since the early 1990s, Ewan’s death deeply affected the fire service. Following an enquiry, improvements were made to communications and other procedures across Lothian and Borders Fire and Rescue Service.

Seona Hart, FBU regional treasurer said: “Firefighter Ewan Williamson paid the ultimate sacrifice serving the public. We remember Ewan 14 years on from that fateful day on the July 12, 2009 and send our love and heartfelt thoughts to Ewan’s mum Linda, sisters Rachel and Rebecca, Ewan’s colleagues and all those that loved him. Ewan will never be forgotten and will always be in our thoughts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many wreaths were laid at Parliament Square today with messages commemorating the life of the young firefighter. Remembering their fallen colleague, staff from Tollcross Green Watch station wrote: “Never forgotten Ewan – you were a friend first and a colleague second. Forever Edinburgh’s Hero.”

Tributes were left for Edinburgh hero, Ewan Williamson