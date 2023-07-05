The service, that symbolises the King’s dedication to Scotland, comes nine months after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and 70 years after Charles’ mother was honoured with the same accolade in 1953. The ceremonial event saw the monarch receive the crown, sceptre and a specially made sword named ‘The Elizabeth’ - items collectively known as the Honours of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing the 650-strong congregation, which included Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales (or Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland) and First Minister Humza Yousaf, Reverend Calum I MacLeod said the honorary service symbolised the King’s ‘commitment to serve our nation with humility and compassion in his high calling’.

The Crown of Scotland is presented to King Charles III by The Duke of Hamilton and Brandon at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Rev MacLeod added: “This church has had royal connections since it was chartered by King David I of Scotland in 1124; King James VI worshiped here, King George IV visited during his famous visit to Edinburgh in 1822 and the late Queen Elizabeth received the Honours of Scotland here in 1953 and today we welcome her heir King Charles III to be presented with the honours.”

In the centre of the century old cathedral, and with the Stone of Destiny providing a majestic backdrop, Dame Katherine Grainger DBE presented the King with the Elizabeth sword followed by Lady Dorrian honouring the King with the sceptre before The Duke of Hamilton and Brandon presented the crown.

Ahead of the service on the Royal Mile, a People’s Procession saw around 100 people walk from Edinburgh Castle to St Giles’ Cathedral in the ‘people’s procession’ - a celebratory march including charity representatives, Royal Mail and NHS staff, refugees and members of members of the Scottish Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led by The Royal Regiment of Scotland with Corporal Cruachan IV – their Shetland Pony mascot – taking centre stage, the procession was largely met with jubilation from the hundreds that attended although chants of ‘not my king’ could also be heard in the crowds, jeers which continued throughout the service.

Prince William and Princess Catherine, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland look on as The Crown of Scotland is presented to King Charles III during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication. Photo: Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images

The thanksgiving ceremony celebrated Scottish heritage throughout, with several musical performances evoking a sense of Scottish identity. Among them were delicate and moving renditions of Scottish music by the Ayoub Sisters who performed a breath-taking ‘Melodies of Scotland’ and star violinist, Nicola Benedetti joined the Honour of Scotland Ensemble for an angelic rendition of ‘Soay’ – a performance that made many in the congregation visibly moved. Singing Gaelic Psalm just metres from the King was Joy Dunlop, whose performance of ‘And I Shall Dwell in God’s House’ saw a sense of Scottish pride reverberate around the cathedral.