King Charles Edinburgh visit: First Minister Humza Yousaf among dignitaries spotted arriving at St Giles' Cathedral
Hundreds gather for National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 14:10 BST
Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf was among dignitaries and guests spotted arriving at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh today, ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Hundreds have gathered along the Royal Mile to watch the grand procession make its way to the cathedral, where the service and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland is due to take place.
