King Charles Edinburgh visit: First Minister Humza Yousaf among dignitaries spotted arriving at St Giles' Cathedral

Hundreds gather for National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 14:10 BST

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf was among dignitaries and guests spotted arriving at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh today, ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Hundreds have gathered along the Royal Mile to watch the grand procession make its way to the cathedral, where the service and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland is due to take place.

(Left to right) First Minister Humza Yousaf, Nadia El-Nakla and Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication.

1. First Minister Humza Yousaf

(Left to right) First Minister Humza Yousaf, Nadia El-Nakla and Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar joined other party leaders as they made their way to the cathedral.

2. Labour and Conservative leaders

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar joined other party leaders as they made their way to the cathedral. Photo: Mike Boyd/PA Wire

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (left) and leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Alex Cole-Hamilton (right) are also in attendance at the service.

3. Party leaders

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (left) and leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Alex Cole-Hamilton (right) are also in attendance at the service. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Alister Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland, arrives for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral

4. Alister Jack

Alister Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland, arrives for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

