King Charles Edinburgh visit: 14 pictures of Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Edinburgh after her coronation in 1953
After her coronation on June 2, 1953, Queen Elizabeth II made a state visit to Edinburgh to mark the change of monarch.
The events in the Capital this week to celebrate Charles III’s coronation in May will include many of the same elements as his mother’s visit, though not copying the individual engagements. The Queen’s visit, on which she was accompanied by her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, took place from Tuesday, June 23, 1953, until Monday, June 29. The city was decorated for the occasion and a large programme of events was organised.
The Royal party arrived at Princes Street Station at 10am and made its way to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. A map was produced showing the routes of the processions on each day and crowds of people, including many children, lined the streets to watch the pageantry.
On June 24, there was a a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles’ Cathedral, when the Queen was presented with the Honours of Scotland – the Scottish crown jewels of crown, sceptre and sword – in front of a congregation of 1,700 worshippers. And there was a procession through the streets with the Honours of Scotland.
Other events during the week included a “display and pageant” at Murrayfield stadium and a gymkhana in Queen’s Park.