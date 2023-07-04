As Edinburgh prepares to mark Charles III’s coronation, here’s what happened when the new Queen came to the Capital after she was crowned 70 years ago

After her coronation on June 2, 1953, Queen Elizabeth II made a state visit to Edinburgh to mark the change of monarch.

The events in the Capital this week to celebrate Charles III’s coronation in May will include many of the same elements as his mother’s visit, though not copying the individual engagements. The Queen’s visit, on which she was accompanied by her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, took place from Tuesday, June 23, 1953, until Monday, June 29. The city was decorated for the occasion and a large programme of events was organised.

The Royal party arrived at Princes Street Station at 10am and made its way to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. A map was produced showing the routes of the processions on each day and crowds of people, including many children, lined the streets to watch the pageantry.

On June 24, there was a a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles’ Cathedral, when the Queen was presented with the Honours of Scotland – the Scottish crown jewels of crown, sceptre and sword – in front of a congregation of 1,700 worshippers. And there was a procession through the streets with the Honours of Scotland.

Other events during the week included a “display and pageant” at Murrayfield stadium and a gymkhana in Queen’s Park.

1 . Bird's Eye View Looking down on the top of the Royal Mile as Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Edinburgh Castle for the traditional Ceremony of the Keys. Photo: Unknown

2 . Carriage procession The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh travel by carriage in a procession through the streets of Edinburgh with the Honours of Scotland. Photo: Capital Collections

3 . Military parade up The Mound Another picture of the procession with the Honours of Scotland on June 24, 1953, shows the military parade marching up the Mound past the National Gallery. Crowds have gathered on both sides of the road to watch the spectacle. Military personnel in naval uniform stand at the edge on either side of the road and separate the spectators from the procession. Tall poles with banners attached have been placed at regular intervals in the grounds of the gallery along the route of the procession. Photo: Capital Collections

4 . Procession from St Giles Cathedral Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh process from St Giles' Cathedral to the Signet Library. The Queen is wearing the robe of the Order of the Thistle. Photo: Unknown