12 amazing photos of Edinburgh Princes Street Station, including visits by Laurel & Hardy and Queen Elizabeth
Originally built in the 1870s, Edinburgh’s Princes Street Station was one of Scotland’s largest and most impressive railway terminals.
By Gary Flocknart
4 minutes ago
In the age of steam, it was the gateway to Scotland’s capital from the west, occupying a vast stretch of the city centre and welcoming countless numbers of rail travellers.
The curtain call arrived on 9 September 1965 and the grand station was demolished within five years.
Take a look through our picture gallery to see Edinburgh Princes Street Station in its heyday.
