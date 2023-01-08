News you can trust since 1873
12 amazing photos of Edinburgh Princes Street Station, including visits by Laurel & Hardy and Queen Elizabeth

Originally built in the 1870s, Edinburgh’s Princes Street Station was one of Scotland’s largest and most impressive railway terminals.

By Gary Flocknart
4 minutes ago

In the age of steam, it was the gateway to Scotland’s capital from the west, occupying a vast stretch of the city centre and welcoming countless numbers of rail travellers.

The curtain call arrived on 9 September 1965 and the grand station was demolished within five years.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see Edinburgh Princes Street Station in its heyday.

1. Collage Maker-06-Jan-2023-02.34-PM.jpg

Princes Street Station was a railway station which stood at the west end of Princes Street in Edinburgh.

Photo: Third Party

2. A grand interior

The interior of Princes Street Station showing a platform entrance and the ornate refreshments bar in 1963.

Photo: TSPL

3. Laurel & Hardy

Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy (Laurel and Hardy) at the Caledonian railway station in Edinburgh 13/4/1954.

Photo: TSPL

4. By Royal Appointment

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh leave Princes Street Station for Lanarkshire.

Photo: TSPL

